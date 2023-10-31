Show Fullscreen

UK: Smart cameras, sensors, Telent’s MICA workforce automation platform and Purple Transform’s SiYtE insights software have been combined to alert staff to safety risks where the railway at Dawlish runs below potentially unstable cliffs.

IoT sensors fitted along the cliffs detect any rock fall and send an automated message for investigation and to warn approaching trains. Smart cameras identify risks and unauthorised people on the tracks and deliver real-time alerts to the control room.

‘Organisations can be overwhelmed by data and extracting insights to inform operational and business decision-making has never been more complex’, said Kevin Bonanno, Director of Rail at Telent. ‘Combining the Telent and Purple Transform platforms simplifies the collection, correlation and visualisation of data and puts insights in front of the right person at the right time.’