UK: The use of cab-mounted forward-facing CCTV for the automated detection of potentially hazardous lineside vegetation is being tested on the East Coast Main Line.

The 12-month trial is being sponsored by infrastructure manager Network Rail, and undertaken in partnership with train operator LNER, rolling stock supplier Hitachi Rail and computer vision technology company CrossTech.

It aims to automatically detect hazards including overhanging or invasive trees, leaves on the line and embankment subsidence.

‘Vegetation is the only living asset on the railway network and as such understanding the potential risk to trains is ever changing’, said Network Rail Route Engineer Johanna Priestley on July 15.

’We can use this technology to understand where vegetation is encroaching on the operational railway and at risk of making contact with either trains or fixed infrastructure such as overhead electrified wires. We can also identify where vegetation growth has compromised the driver’s view, such as on the approach to signals or level crossings. This initiative will allow us to make passengers’ journeys more reliable and help minimise the risk of disruption.’

Hitachi Rail said the CCTV is the latest in a suite of digital technology it is seeking to deploy for live monitoring of rolling stock, track and overhead electrification equipment.