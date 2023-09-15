Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail has awarded J Murphy & Sons Ltd the second of two main contracts to build Beaulieu Park station on the Great Eastern Main Line near Chelmsford.

The £124m contract announced by Network Rail on September 15 has been awarded on behalf of Essex County Council and Chelmsford City Council. It covers the main construction work for the station and associated infrastructure.

In January J Murphy & Sons was awarded the £37·8m enabling works contract, covering site set-up, civils, earthworks and modifications to track and signalling.

Opening is planned for the end of 2025, with services to be operated by Greater Anglia.

The station will include three platforms with a central loop line allowing fast trains to pass stopping services, step free access to all platforms via two lifts, accessible toilets, baby change facilities, a waiting area and space for retail/catering, ticket vending machines and a gate line. Access will include pedestrian and cycle access routes, bus stands, a pick up and drop off area with dedicated taxi bays and parking for more than 700 cars.