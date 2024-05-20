Show Fullscreen

UK: Buckland Group has brought together its wagon manufacturing subsidiary WH Davis and support services businesses Davis Wagon Services and Yellow Rail under the Buckland Rail brand.

Derby-based Buckland Rail replaces WH Davis (Holdings) Ltd. It aims to leverage the strengths of the three subsidiaries through closer collaboration, building on their established relationships and complementary portfolios, particularly in the areas of wagon maintenance, bogie overhaul and material supply services.

It forms a core part of the Buckland Group, a family firm which invests in private businesses for the long-term and said it would now be better positioned for organic growth and acquisition opportunities.

‘This strategic move demonstrates Buckland Group’s commitment to the rail sector enabling the integration of our individual company offerings to both our passenger and freight customers’, said Buckland Group Managing Director Paul Bragg on May 16. ‘Our investment in Buckland Rail enables a far more comprehensive solution to our customer needs, where we will continue to broaden our services offered.’

Buckland Rail is led by CEO Andy Kevins. He is succeeded as Managing Director of Yellow Rail by Paul Cunningham, who has joined the company from Wabtec. John Hall will continue as Managing Director of Davis Wagon Services and Andy Houghton will continue as Managing Director of WH Davis.