UK: Ticket agent International Rail is to partner with the Business Travel Association to look at ‘the simplest, most efficient and most cost-effective ways’ to use technology to meet rail travel needs.

‘As travel becomes increasingly reliant on technology, International Rail’s expertise and our extensive base of business passenger knowledge can enhance the services provided by our member travel management companies’, said BTA CEO Clive Wratten on February 15 .

Caitlin Cornish, Commercial Director at International Rail, said ‘collaborating with BTA members on the future technology needed to support global business travel means we can shape it together. Ultimately this is what will provide the best possible experience for TMCs and their travellers and for the industry as a whole.’