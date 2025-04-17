Show Fullscreen

UK: Caledonian Sleeper’s Commercial & Procurement Director Graham Kelly has been appointed as interim Managing Director from April 18.

He succeeds Kathryn Darbandi, who is to pursue ‘semi-retirement’ after more than four years in the position.

Kelly joined the Caledonian Sleeper as Guest Experience Director in January 2015, moving to Commercial & Procurement Director two years ago. He previously worked for hotels on Loch Lomond, and ran a hotel accommodation programme for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.