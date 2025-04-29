Show Fullscreen

UK: London to Scotland night train operator Caledonian Sleeper has launched an online souvenir shop in partnership with branded merchandise agency ORB Group.

‘We have often been asked by guests for souvenirs which they can buy to remember their trip, or for a special gift to take home to their children or grandchildren, so we are delighted to be able to launch Caledonian Sleeper’s first-ever online gift shop’, said Steven Marshall, Head of Sales & Marketing at the Scottish government-owned train operator.

Branded products available include keyrings, pens, re-usable travel cups, tartan dog collars and leads, a whisky glass set, wash bags with Arran Sense of Scotland products, vintage-style posters, blankets, mugs, scarves, and plush locomotive and stag soft toys; £1 from each soft toy sold this year will be donated to the Railway Children charity.

Glasgow-based branded merchandise design and sourcing agency ORB Group has Scottish clients including fizzy drink Irn-Bru, confectionery maker Tunnock’s, Tennent’s Lager and ferry company Caledonian MacBrayne. ‘Caledonian Sleeper is an iconic brand’, said ORB Group Managing Director Fiona Proudler. ‘We took our responsibility seriously — to create, in partnership with the Caledonian Sleeper team, a range which was carefully curated to provide something for everyone and that would support the uniqueness and quality of the overall guest experience.’