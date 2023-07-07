Show Fullscreen

UK: The Rail Delivery Group has appointed Thrust Carbon and rail data company Fabrik to create a tool which can provide business travellers with detailed data about the carbon emissions of a rail journey at the point of sale.

The tool will take into account engine type, fuel type, exact journey distance, occupancy and coach layout.

‘To our knowledge, this is a first in the world of rail, and mirrors best practice found in advanced methodologies in the airline industry’, said Kit Brennan, Founder and Head of Product at Thrust Carbon, on June 27.

The rail carbon calculator is part of the RDG-led Green Travel Pledge to encourage more business travellers to use trains instead of more polluting alternatives such as driving or flying.

‘We’ve been able to combine decades of rail data experience from Fabrik with the widely-respected carbon emissions expertise of Thrust Carbon’, explained RDG CEO Jacqueline Starr. ‘Businesses have been eager to have access to such a carbon credible benchmark for rail travel for a long time. This tool has been designed by the business travel community, for the business travel community, and we are looking forward to rolling out its full functionality for multiple routes later this year.’