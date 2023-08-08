Show Fullscreen

UK: Chiltern Railways is seeking proposals for the supply of between 20 and 70 new or converted ‘low-emission’ multiple units.

The operator has called for ‘established’ rolling stock manufacturers, owners and modifiers to propose vehicles which would provide a ’meaningful’ reduction in the emissions and external noise compared to its existing diesel multiple-units, particularly in urban areas.

The envisaged five-year framework agreement has an estimated value of up to £400m, including supply and maintenance of the fleet, refuelling infrastructure and any depot modifications.

Last year Chiltern invited expressions of interest in the supply of new or remanufactured battery multiple-units in a separate procurement process which remains active; any low-emissions units supplied under the latest procurement would be an alternative or in addition to these battery trains.

Requests to participate in the latest procurement should be submitted by September 4.

This would inform the preparation of a formal business case, with Chiltern hoping to obtain Department for Transport approval to award a contract within the next 12 months. This could see the new trains in service around 2027-28.

Chiltern reserves the right to select any combination of new or converted rolling stock, or not to award any contract.