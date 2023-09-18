Show Fullscreen

UK: Chris Jackson was confirmed as Managing Director of TransPennine Express operating company TransPennine Trains with effect from September 14. He had been holding the role on an interim basis since TPE operations were transferred to the government’s public sector owning group DfT OLR Holdings Ltd on May 28.

Having joined the Railtrack graduate training scheme in 2001, Jackson has since held a range of senior leadership roles including Regional Director at Northern and non-executive board member at Blackpool Transport Services.

‘There are undoubtedly big challenges ahead, but I am committed to delivering a stable and resilient service that the north wants and deserves’, he said on September 15. ‘I’ve been very open and transparent that my three immediate priorities are get the trains running on time, reset relationships and support the delivery of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.’