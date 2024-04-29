Show Fullscreen

UK: The Chartered Institution of Railway Operators is to hold its fourth annual Rail Ops conference on June 4.

This virtual event is designed to provide valuable insights for all those who are engaged in railway operations globally. Rail Ops 2024, through the continued support of CIRO Corporate Members, is free to attend. Participants are promised an exciting, dynamic and vibrant event focusing on industry developments, CIRO says.

This year’s conference is centred around Performance Excellence in Rail. The event will feature prominent rail specialists who will be sharing their knowledge, thoughts, and experience on the enhancement of performance within railway operations.

The confirmed line-up of speakers so far includes Prof Brian Haddock, Head of Seasonal and Weather Resilience at Network Rail; James Adeshiyan, Head of Stations at Great Western Railway; and Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Irish national railway Iarnród Éireann; and Tim Shoveller, who leads the Freightliner business in the UK and Europe.

Attendees will be able to ask questions during the interactive Q&A sessions with speakers to enhance levels of participation. There will also be opportunities throughout the day to network with fellow professionals, encouraging collaboration for the industry.

‘The Rail Ops event provides an excitingly vibrant platform for industry professionals to exchange knowledge and expertise’, says CIRO Chief Executive Annette Shipley. ‘Thanks to the support of our Corporate Members and the dedication of our excellent speakers we can bring together insightful perspectives that will contribute towards performance excellence in rail operations.’