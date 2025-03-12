Show Fullscreen

UK: The fleet of 10 two-car and 16 three-car Alstom Class 175 diesel multiple-units owned by Angel Trains and previously used by Transport for Wales until 2023 is to begin entering service with Great Western Railway in Devon and Cornwall later this year, with all expected to be operational from the end of next year.

They will be based at Plymouth Laira depot and will operate predominantly from Exeter to Penzance, Barnstaple and Okehampton.

This will release vehicles to improve performance elsewhere on the GWR network, and will enable the removal of ‘some of the oldest and least efficient stock’ which GWR said has become more expensive to maintain as spare parts become difficult to find.

GWR expects to withdraw its four remaining HSTs from service, and cascade rolling stock to complement work to strengthen resilience in the Thames Valley and on the Cardiff to Portsmouth route, as well as providing trains for Mid-Cornwall Metro services and MetroWest in Bristol.

‘The benefits of these trains will be felt by customers across the whole of the GWR network’, said the operator’s Managing Director Mark Hopwood on March 10. ‘With more trains, we will have more scope to increase resilience where it is needed most, delivering the reliability our communities deserve and need. They are a fantastic addition to our fleet and will provide a welcome boost as we seek to rejuvenate our regional and suburban services.’