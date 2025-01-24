Show Fullscreen

UK: More people with colour blindness will be able to work in safety critical railway roles such as train driving as a result of research undertaken by the Rail Safety & Standards Board at the request of drivers’ union ASLEF.

The Ishihara test commonly used to check for colour vision deficiency presents a series of coloured plates with numbers or patterns hidden within a field of dots. This identifies colour-deficient vision, but not the degree, and people with minor colour vision loss could fail the test even though they are able to safely perform the role.

ASLEF asked RSSB to research the testing as it was concerned that some drivers were being removed from duties because of a minor deficiency that did not impact their ability to do the job safely.

RSSB’s research has identified a new two-step approach to colour vision assessment. The Ishihara test remains the primary screening test, with 100% correct answers needed to pass. Any applicants who fail will then take a more detailed Colour Assessment & Diagnosis test to determine the specific degree of their colour vision deficiency.

RSSB says this could allow approximately 47% of people currently failing the Ishihara test to be assessed as safe to perform the role.

Changes to rail industry standard RIS-3789-TOM are to be published in March.

On January 23 ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said the union is ‘extremely pleased with the successful outcome of the work’ which ’will give a greater opportunity for those currently excluded from driving trains to achieve their ambitions’.