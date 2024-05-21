Show Fullscreen

UK: Trenitalia-owned Essex to London commuter operator c2c has awarded Alstom an £8·8m contract to repaint and repair its Class 357 Electrostar EMU fleet.

‘The forthcoming paint and refurbishment work will see all of our 74 Class 357 trains refreshed with the distinctive look and feel of our new Class 720 trains’, said c2c Managing Director Rob Mullen on May 15.

The work is to be undertaken at Alstom’s Ilford depot over 24 months. It will include the repair of huck bolt covers and addressing body end, side vent, sole bar and roof corrosion.

The four-car EMUs owned by leasing companies Angel Trains and Porterbrook were built by Bombardier Transportation in Derby in 1999-2002 and have travelled an average of 3 million km per train since entering service.