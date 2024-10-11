Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail consultancy AARC Professional Services has expanded its portfolio by launching a Rail Infrastructure unit.

Its services include advice and support on asset management strategies; standards, policy and process reviews; technical advisory assistance; asset performance management; maintenance readiness; taking new/changed assets into operational use; assisting third party contractors with documentation; and interfaces with asset owners such as Network Rail.

‘Whilst we have been providing subject matter expert support on rail maintenance and asset management for some time, it always formed part of our operations and project offerings’, said founder and Managing Director Steve Derrick on October 1. ‘We felt now was the right time to restructure the business to create a dedicated Rail Infrastructure section.’

As part of the restructure, the company has rebranded its Projects & Engineering business line as Business Change & Projects.

The consultancy has also been recommended for ISO 9001 certification for its quality management systems.