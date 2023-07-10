Show Fullscreen

UK: A second set of proposed changes to the High Speed Rail (Crewe – Manchester) Bill has been introduced to Parliament, and opened for public consultation.

The changes being proposed under Additional Provision 2 include relocating the Palatine Road vent shaft required for the Manchester tunnel; realignment of Junction 6 of the M56 motorway; lane and slip road works at junctions 19 and 20a of the M6; altered utility works to avoid or mitigate impacts on five ancient woodlands and sites of special scientific interest; road works along the line of route between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly station to reduce congestion and increase road capacity during construction and operation; works to reduce the risk of flooding; new footpath provision; changes to parking and taxi provision at Manchester Piccadilly station; and added areas of planting to mitigate impacts on the environment.

Some of the changes would require additional land and powers.

The bill was submitted to parliament in January 2022, and an initial set of proposed changes was introduced six months later. Consultation on the second set of changes began on July 4 and is due to run until August 31.

‘Changes to hybrid bills aren’t uncommon and reflect the ongoing work that HS2 Ltd undertakes to ensure it builds the best railway in the best way’, the project promoter explained. ‘This includes developing the design for the railway, acting on new information, and assessing feedback from individuals and communities affected by the construction proposals.’

Royal Assent for the bill is expected in 2025, with the opening of the Crewe to Manchester section of HS2 now envisaged at some point between 2035 and 2041.