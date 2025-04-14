Show Fullscreen

UK: This month Czech turnout manufacturer DT-Výhybkárna a Strojírna will complete a major contract to supply permanent way specialist Trackwork Ltd with 86 switch rails approved to British specifications.

CEO Marek Smolka said the contract confirms the company’s ability to innovate and deliver technologically demanding products in the most challenging markets.

DTVS developed and tested a special forging die for the 54E1A1/56E1 profile, enabling precise manufacturing in accordance with British specifications.

The flash-butt welding method was thoroughly tested to ensure the strength, durability and long service life of the joints and the consistency of the production process.

‘A key point of the project was the homologation of production processes and the testing of our products directly on tracks in Great Britain’, said DTVS Commercial Director Dušan Kadlec on April 2. ‘This confirms the quality and reliability of our products for use in the British railway network and opens the door to further potential deliveries in the future.’

DTVS is working on the approval of a 60E1A1/60E2 1:20 profile, which it says is ‘a significant technological challenge’. The development of special forging dies and testing in the UK and Czech Republic will enable it to offer the product to additional markets.