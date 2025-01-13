Show Fullscreen

UK: The National Centre for Accessible Transport has launched a database to consolidate accessible transport research, strategy and policy-related documents, along with a transport barriers database highlighting the challenges that disabled people face.

NCAT said the initiatives ‘mark a significant step forward in providing robust evidence to improve transport accessibility’.

It has identified there are 366 organisations involved in producing, funding or commissioning initiatives related to transport accessibility in the UK, along with 54 hubs such as research groups, living labs and funding schemes. However, it said this wealth of information is not being effectively utilised to meet the needs of disabled people.

‘We believe that accessible transport is a fundamental right’, said NCAT board member Michael Edwards. ‘Our new Resource Collection is a vital tool to ensure that policymakers and professionals have the evidence they need to make transport systems more inclusive. We invite everyone to contribute to this growing body of knowledge and join us in our mission to create a more accessible future for all.’