UK: David Brown, Managing Director for UK Trains at Arriva, has been appointed Chair of the Rail Delivery Group. He has been a RDG board member since 2020.

‘After unprecedented challenges in recent years, the railways can have a very bright future through meeting the needs of customers and the communities we serve’, Brown said on January 5. ‘While long-term reform remains important, we must continue to attract customers to rail now, and to do that the industry needs to work collaboratively, with a relentless focus on delivering improvements and enhancing performance.’

He succeeds Steve Montgomery, Managing Director of First Rail, who remains a RDG board member.

RDG CEO Jacqueline Starr said Montgomery’s ’commitment and leadership through several challenging years, not least the pandemic and the changing travel patterns of customers and the industrial relations landscape, are testament to his spirit and love for the industry’.