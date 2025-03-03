Show Fullscreen

UK: DB Cargo UK has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract to begin fitting Trainguard 200 onboard ETCS units to its fleet of EMD Class 66 diesel locomotives.

Work on an initial nine locos will begin at DB Cargo UK’s Toton depot in July, with completion planned for March 2026. This is the first phase of a national programme which will eventually see all of the operator’s Class 66 locomotives fitted.

The initial roll-out is being delivered as part of the £1·4bn East Coast Digital Programme which will see the lineside signals replaced with in-cab ETCS on the southern section of the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Stoke Junction near Grantham.

‘Having recently played a significant part in the first-in-class fitment of ETCS on one of our own Class 66 locomotives, which has recently undergone dynamic testing at Network Rail’s Rail Innovation & Development Centre, we are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Siemens to install the new technology in further locomotives’, said DB Cargo UK’s Head of Asset Management & Maintenance Jon Harman when the contract was announced on February 28.