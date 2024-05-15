Show Fullscreen

UK: DB ESG has expanded its range of digital manufacturing services to include 3D printing using carbon reinforced or flexible polymers as well as various metals.

The development and production of physical parts using computer-aided processes including additive manufacturing and programmable CNC machines enables the supply of a single item within days, removing the need for minimum order quantities and product storage. Design changes can be made to improve reliability or incorporate new materials and technologies.

DB ESG is part of Deutsche Bahn’s DB Systemtechnik consultancy business. It began using digital manufacturing in 2018, and has since undertaken 93 projects for 20 different customers.

‘A clear commercial strategy was set up for DM, including three clear business streams: obsolescence, bespoke components and 3D scanning’, said Digital Manufacturing Business Lead Daniel Hartley on May 8. ‘Alongside the commercial strategy, a technical strategy has been established focused on research and development into different materials, new technologies and innovative processes.’

Managing Director Nick Goodhand said ‘we were the first in the UK to place 3D printed parts into commercial service on a passenger train in 2019. Since then, we have rapidly expanded our offering and have provided digitally manufactured components and services to major OEMs, train operating companies and rolling stock leasing companies, from individual parts to entire fleet fitments.’