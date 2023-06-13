UK: Hydraulic and pneumatic component supplier Tidyco has signed an agreement to sell, maintain and overhaul French firm ENAG’s rail-specific products in the UK. These include battery chargers, discharge units and other rolling stock equipment
‘Our rail division has worked tirelessly to develop our overhaul facility into what it is today, a diverse, skills driven facility capable of dealing with a wide range of overhaul and repair projects’, said James Tidy, Managing Director of Derby-based Tidyco .
‘Being a UK representative to maintain these products for ENAG within the rail sector is a testament to this. Signing this agreement at Railtex is also very significant as it was at the last Railtex in Birmingham where we first met ENAG in 2021.’