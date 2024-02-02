UK: DP World has increased the financial incentive offered to customers using rail instead of road to transport imported containers from the port of Southampton to destinations within 225 km.
The 12-month trial originally offered £70, which has now been increased to £100.
DP World said up to 4 000 tonnes of CO2 have so far been mitigated through the increase in rail usage the incentive has brought.
‘We are delighted with the Modal Shift Programme’s success so far’, said UK Commercial & Supply Chain Director John Trenchard on January 29. ‘The increase in incentive will provide our customers with a welcome boost to their financial and sustainability ambitions and further support the UK government’s ambitions to achieve a 75% growth in freight carried by rail by 2050.’