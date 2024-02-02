Show Fullscreen

UK: DP World has increased the financial incentive offered to customers using rail instead of road to transport imported containers from the port of Southampton to destinations within 225 km.

The 12-month trial originally offered £70, which has now been increased to £100.

DP World said up to 4 000 tonnes of CO 2 have so far been mitigated through the increase in rail usage the incentive has brought.

‘We are delighted with the Modal Shift Programme’s success so far’, said UK Commercial & Supply Chain Director John Trenchard on January 29. ‘The increase in incentive will provide our customers with a welcome boost to their financial and sustainability ambitions and further support the UK government’s ambitions to achieve a 75% growth in freight carried by rail by 2050.’