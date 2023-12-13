Show Fullscreen

UK: East Linton station on the East Coast Main Line opened on December 13.

ScotRail and TransPennine Express will provide 22 services each weekday with an average journey time to Edinburgh of 22 min.

The £15m station built by contractor BAM Nuttall has two 158 m long 4 m wide platforms and is fully accessible with step-free access across the railway via a footbridge with lifts.

There are 114 parking spaces including blue badge priority parking and 18 electric vehicle charging points, as well as cycle storage facilities, a bus stop with shelter and a drop-off space.

Around 130 000 journeys are expected to be made to and from East Linton in the first year.

‘Our aim is to encourage more people out of their car and on to sustainable public transport’, said Scotland’s Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop.

‘The station will open-up education, leisure, and business opportunities for East Linton’s growing community, while also offering greener ways to travel’.

The previous East Linton station closed in 1964.