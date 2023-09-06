Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London has begun market engagement for the next contract to maintain London Overground’s East London Line.

The Infrastructure Maintenance Contract 3 will cover the core route from north of Dalston Junction to New Cross, New Cross Gate and Old Kent Road Junction.

It will include the planned and reactive maintenance, repair and renewal of all assets controlled by London Overground on behalf of TfL, including the track, civil works, structures, signalling, telecoms, electrification, power supplies, mechanical and electrical systems including pumps, lifts and escalators, and the depot at New Cross Gate and the Silwood stabling facility. Off the core route, it will also include Wembley C Sidings and 24 stations from Bethnal Green to Enfield Town, Chingford and Theobalds Grove which TfL operates under long lease agreements with Network Rail.

The contract does not cover Network Rail infrastructure used by London Overground, apart from the Wembley facility and the maintenance of signals and telecoms on the section of the ELL between Highbury & Islington and the Dalston Curve.

The call for tenders is planned for December.

The current IMC2 contract was awarded to Cleshar Contract Services in 2018.