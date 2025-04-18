Show Fullscreen

UK: East Midlands Railway has unveiled the first of 44 Class 170 regional diesel multiple-units which are to be refurbished to ‘echo the sleek aesthetic’ of the Hitachi Class 810 Aurora inter-city trainsets which are to enter service later this year.

The Bombardier Transportation Class 170 DMUs are owned by Porterbrook and were previously operated by West Midlands Railway. The modernised interiors have been designed by Derby-based DG Design, and the refurbishment is being undertaken by Arriva Train Care.

Show Fullscreen

The £23m programme includes new seats and tables, 230 V, Type-C and dual USB sockets, refurbished toilets, upgraded flooring, a new passenger information system and a dedicated bike storage area. Tidyco is overhauling the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning modules.

The Class 170 project forms part of a wider £60m programme which includes EMR’s Class 360 EMUs and Class 158 DMUs.

Show Fullscreen

‘This refurbishment is more than just a lick of paint — it’s a complete transformation that puts our customers first’, said EMR Managing Director Will Rogers on April 15. ‘We’ve focused on creating an environment that is comfortable and functional. Over the next year, customers will start to see real, tangible improvements across our network.’