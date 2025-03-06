UK: Eddie Dempsey has been elected unopposed as the next General Secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime & Transport Workers. He will take over from Mick Lynch on March 7.

Dempsey has been the RMT’s Senior Assistant General Secretary since April 2022. He originally joined the railway industry in 2008 and has worked as station staff and a train driver.

‘It has been an honour to serve as RMT General Secretary, representing our members in their struggles for better pay terms and conditions’, said Lynch, who was elected General Secretary in 2021 and announced his intention to retire in January this year. ‘Eddie Dempsey is a committed trade unionist who has played a pivotal role in our union’s recent successes. He has the experience, determination, and leadership qualities to take RMT forward, and I have every confidence that he will continue to stand up for our members with strength and resolve.’

Dempsey said ‘our union has a proud history of standing up for working people, and I will ensure that continues. The challenges ahead are significant, but we will meet them with the same unity, strength and determination that defines RMT.’