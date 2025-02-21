Show Fullscreen

UK: Egis has acquired railway electrification design and engineering consultancy Overhead Line Engineering Ltd, saying the Derby-based company’s deep technical knowledge and hands-on experience ‘in an industry where specialist expertise is scarce’ would be a valuable addition to the group.

Egis said OLE has successfully delivered complex infrastructure projects by applying a ‘practical and efficient approach to keep costs down while ensuring best-in-class solutions’, and would now benefit from opportunities for growth including access to international markets.

The companies have previously collaborated on projects including the West Midlands Metro and Great Eastern Main Line electrification renewals.

‘The acquisition of OLE is a significant step in our strategy to expand our transport design and engineering capabilities’, said Tim Galvani, Egis’s Managing Director of Transport in the UK. ‘Electrification plays a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the railway industry and by bringing OLE’s expertise into Egis, we strengthen our ability to deliver innovative and efficient electrification solutions.’

OLE director Keith Orgill said ‘this partnership allows us to scale our expertise to larger and more complex projects. Our clients will benefit from a broader range of services and our team will have access to new opportunities for career growth, collaboration and global projects.’