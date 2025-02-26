Show Fullscreen

UK: Work is now underway to install 3·5 km of 25 kV 50 Hz electrified track at rolling stock leasing and management company Porterbrook’s Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre.

The test loop will enable electric trains to be tested at up to 75 km/h. There will also be the capability to support ETCS cab signalling in the future.

Siemens Mobility will supply and commission the electrification and signalling, This will include its containerised Rail Charging Converter which plugs directly into the 11 kV local power grid, instead of needing a 275/400 kV supply. Porterbrook said this can cut delivery times for electrification projects from seven years to as little as 18 months.

The Sicat SX overhead equipment will have span lengths of more than 110 m between supports, a 50% increase compared to standard designs making it cheaper to install and maintain.

Trackwork is to install more than 11 km of track and modify the existing road layout and level crossings.

Work already undertaken under Porterbrook’s £75m investment plan includes upgrading the on-site roads to improve access, along with installing new lighting and a ‘state-of-the-art’ security system. There are enhanced training and office facilities, and old storage buildings have been replaced with similar structures to maintain the heritage of the former Royal Engineers military supply depot.