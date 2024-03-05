Show Fullscreen

UK: Public transport in English city regions is in a ‘precarious position’, the Urban Transport Group said when it published its Inside Track: The state of transport 2024 report into trends over the last decade.

The number of trips made per person in 2022 was 862, down 10% on 2013, while the average number of commuting trips in 2022 was 230, or 24% lower than in 2012.

UTG says both main line and light rail have seen previous strong patronage growth disrupted by the pandemic, and it will be difficult to reach pre-pandemic levels.

There were almost 1·4 billion rail trips in 2022-23, 20% down on 2019-20. Train-km was at 81% of the pre-pandemic level, and season ticket journeys dropped 66% between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

UTG notes ’the reduction in service levels, coupled with changes to working patterns, ongoing industrial action and reliability issues, presents a significant challenge to growing rail patronage’.

Light rail ridership is 20% down on pre-pandemic levels, and the sector faces problems as it has traditionally received no operating subsidy from central government. It has also used net revenues to part-fund extensions and renewals, and the situation i made worse by extremely high levels of cost inflation, particularly energy.

‘Fewer people are travelling compared to a decade ago and the car still heavily dominates how people move’, said UTG director Jason Prince on March 5. ’While the data shows that there is a recovery in progress, we are still short of where we were before the pandemic.

’More positively, devolution is accelerating — something which we should welcome. However, it will take time for some of the benefits to be realised.

‘Now is the time to lock in the recovery for the long-term by providing greater clarity and certainty over funding, and truly recognising the value that public transport brings to our communities and local places.’