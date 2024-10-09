Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail and the Department for Transport have announced a five-point plan which aims to improve the passenger experience at London Euston station pending longer-term changes.

Network Rail said a ‘major reconstruction’ of the ‘outdated’ station is required to meet current demands, and avoid ’very uncomfortable and unpleasant conditions for passengers’. In the meantime, the plan announced on October 4 includes:

reviewing passenger information provision and circulation, including a shutdown and review of the use of overhead advertising boards;

reviewing how passengers are invited to and board services, especially during disruption;

creating more concourse space and alleviating pinch-points, which will include more and upgraded toilet provision;

unifying station operation during disruption to ensure a holistic approach is taken for the benefit of all passengers;

driving up the reliability of both the infrastructure and train services to reduce disruptive events being experienced at the station.

‘For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers’, said Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh. ’That’s why I’ve tasked Network Rail with coming up with a clear plan to immediately improve conditions for passengers. This includes a shutdown of the advertising boards from today to review their use.

‘We know Euston needs a permanent solution and are working hard to agree this — but these immediate steps will help to alleviate some of the issues the station has been facing.’