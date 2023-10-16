Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for Wales has begun public consultation on plans for five new stations between Cardiff Central and Severn Tunnel Junction.

These would be at Cardiff East, Newport West, Somerton, Llanwern and Magor & Undy.

Comments are also invited on train services between Cardiff, Bristol and Cheltenham Spa that could provide the new stations with up to four trains per hour and increase frequencies at existing stations.

This is based on the recommendations of the South East Wales Transport Commission, which in 2019 investigated sustainable ways to tackle congestion on the M4 motorway.

The proposals have been developed with funding from the UK government as part of the Union Connectivity Review. The consultation which runs from October 16 to January 14 is being funded by the Welsh government.

Further funding would need to be secured for construction.

‘Unlocking the capability of the South Wales main line is key to changing how people travel in the region’, said Geoff Ogden, Chief Transport Planning & Development Officer at TfW.