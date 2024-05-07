Show Fullscreen

UK: The High Speed Rail Group has published its High Speed Rail: Exploiting the Potential report, setting out five things it believes the next government should do to maximise the potential of high speed rail to provide new capacity and connectivity.

The recommendations are to:

develop, and stick to, a comprehensive long-term strategy for both north-south and east-west travel, prioritising Birmingham to the northwest and Liverpool to Hull;

develop a funding model which allows the London Euston station works to be completed, and give immediate go-ahead to the section of HS2 from Old Oak Common to Euston;

retain land acquired for HS2 until long-term decisions have been reached;

engage with the infrastructure investment community to explore all funding options. The report says some assets, such as rolling stock and stations, lend themselves more easily to privately finance than others;

recommit to work towards a 3 h journey time from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Commenting on the report, High Speed Rail Group Chair Dyan Perry said ’amongst the uncertainty and controversy surrounding recent decisions on HS2, it is imperative to take a step back and look at the UK’s high speed network as a whole before assessing where we should go next.

‘If the UK is to achieve its growth and net zero aims, we urgently need to develop a comprehensive strategy for high speed rail travel, whilst thinking creatively to unlock the maximum investment possible. The next government must take smart, long-term decisions to maximise wider benefits and reach regions calling out for investment.’