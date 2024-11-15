Show Fullscreen

UK: Freight industry membership association Logistics UK has highlighted the potential benefits of the East West Rail project for modal shift from road.

Responding to the launch of a two-month public consultation on the next stage of the Oxford to Cambridge rail project, on November 15 Logistics UK Senior Policy Advisor Ellis Shelton said ’the current freight routes from Felixstowe — one of Britain’s key ports — to the west of England are plagued by delays on the A14 and other roads, so the potential for new freight services on East West Rail should speed up journey times and remove the potential for disruption, improving reliability for customers.

’The proposed scheme will enable up to 14 new freight services in each direction which would do the job of an estimated 250 000 lorry journeys every year. The proposed new service will also ease congestion on local roads and improve journey times across the region.