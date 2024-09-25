Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: One of the 30 Stadler Class 99 electro-diesel locomotives ordered by GB Railfreight through leasing company Beacon Rail is a highlight of the manufacturer’s presence at InnoTrans, the world’s largest railway industry trade fair which is being held in Berlin on September 24-27.

The first locomotive will move to the Velim test facility in the Czech Republic shortly, with delivery to the UK for further testing due for 2025.

Following what is expected to be a lengthy certification process, entry into service is now anticipated to be 2026.

The Class 99 is intended to significantly reduce carbon emissions by replacing diesel-only EMD Class 66 locomotives on routes from ports to logistics hubs. It will use 25 kV 50 Hz electrification where available and its Stage V diesel engine on non-electrified lines.

With sectional running times for the new locomotives expected to vary significantly from the traction they will replace, GBRf notes that a sufficiently large pool will be required before services transfer to Class 99 haulage.

Replacing diesel

The Class 99 is based on Stadler’s EuroDual electro-diesel locomotive family, but is narrower and lower than its Continental cousins to meet the more restricted British loading gauge. An initial order for 30 locomotives is to be delivered, with an option for a further 20 being available.

It has a maximum speed of 120 km/h, and power at wheel of 6 MW using electric power. A Co-Co wheel arrangement combines traction capabilities with low track forces.

The two cabs are designed to offer comfort and good visibility. Cameras provide a view of pantographs, the shunting area and the track. A remote diagnostics system is integrated into the vehicle control unit.

The loco has the AWS and TPWS national train protection systems, and is prepared for ETCS installation.

The fleet will be based at a new depot in Leicester, with Stadler managing overhauls, spare parts, material supplies, repairs, mobile service support, data and maintenance software.

GBRf indicates that customers seeking to improve their carbon footprint are likely to be early users of the new locomotives; use on Caledonian Sleeper trains in the future is also an option with fitment of equipment for powering passenger vehicles a relatively cheap and easy process.