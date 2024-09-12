Show Fullscreen

UK: Gemini Rail Services in Wolverton has completed a £10m three-year internal refresh of Great Western Railway’s fleet of Class 165/166 Turbo regional and suburban diesel multiple-units.

The 57 two and three-car DMUs leased from Angel Trains have had a comprehensive interior makeover, including new floors and painting or powder coating of all interior panels, luggage racks, bulkheads, draught screens, doors, under-seat boxes and heaters.

All seats were removed and the shells repaired and painted, new foams added as required and new moquette throughout.

Eight Class 166 trainsets in the previous blue livery had their exteriors painted in GWR green to match the rest of the fleet.

Work started in September 2021, and each unit was stopped for between four and five weeks.

‘These improvements will make the journey more enjoyable for passengers, which we hope will lead to more people choosing to travel by train in the southwest’, said Angel Trains’ Chief Operating Officer David Jordan on September 11.