UK: Grand Central has announced plans to acquire ‘new, state-of-the-art’ bi-mode trainsets as it seeks to extend its track access rights until 2038.

The Arriva subsidiary which operates Open access passenger services from London to Bradford and Sunderland envisages that the trains would have approximately 20% more seats than the 24-year-old Class 180 diesel multiple-units that they would replace. They would bring reduced carbon emissions, a smoother ride and the ability to ’serve long into the future as track electrification gathers pace across the UK’, the operator said.

Meanwhile, stakeholder consultation has begun on its application to the Office of Rail & Road to extend its existing track access rights.

‘Grand Central plays an important role within Arriva Group’s rail portfolio and securing long-term access will allow us to invest and grow, supporting the government’s ambitions for Britain’s railways to thrive’, said Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains David Brown on September 2.

‘Grand Central provides reliable and efficient journeys to passengers who would otherwise not have access to services and therefore plays an essential role in economic growth by connecting communities across the north of England.’