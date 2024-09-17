Show Fullscreen

UK: Greater Anglia is working with Multiverse to offer staff data training apprenticeships.

The programme aims to equip employees with increased technical skills and broader knowledge to use data better within their jobs. The intention is that this will help improve the handling of disruption, enhance customer feedback analysis, streamline information processing and support the prioritisation and delivery of service improvements shaped directly by passenger feedback and performance data.

Six employees will undertake Multiverse’s Data Insights for Business Decisions programme, and nine will complete the 13-month Data Fellowship level four apprenticeship designed to upskill data-literate colleagues into high-performing analysts and data science professionals. Three employees will participate in a degree-level Advanced Data Fellowship.

Greater Anglia offers learning and apprenticeship opportunities to all employees regardless of age or career stage, and more than 260 employees have completed apprenticeships since 2017.