UK: Network Rail and Transport for Greater Manchester have formed a partnership to deliver a joint vision for regenerating stations in Manchester and Salford.

This will include working with key stakeholders to establish future regeneration opportunities and attract delivery partners to meet the demands of future population growth.

The project will start with Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Victoria, Manchester Oxford Road, Deansgate, Salford Central and Salford Crescent stations.

The key goals are:

a modern integrated transport system which will encourage people to use public transport first and reduce reliance on cars;

a joined-up approach to securing additional funding and maximising commercial development opportunities around the stations;

considering each station within the community, heritage and cultural context to ensure wider social value;

ensuring climate change and net zero are a priority in strategic decisions;

providing access for all inside and around the stations, with ease of movement between the stations and the wider city

Network Rail has more than 90 stations in Greater Manchester, and more than 5·6 million journeys are made across the TfGM network each day.

TfGM said the Trailblazer devolution deal with the government provides a ‘huge opportunity’ to deliver its Bee Network vision for a fully integrated public transport system including local rail services by 2030.

‘The ever-changing skylines across Salford and Manchester city centres reflect the extent to which Greater Manchester is growing’, said Vernon Everitt, Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester, on August 1.

’As we deliver our Bee Network plans for a truly integrated network, it is vital our rail stations — and surrounding areas — evolve to meet these demands, and this new partnership signifies our joint commitment alongside Manchester and Salford districts to delivering a modernised railway that puts passengers and local communities at its heart.’