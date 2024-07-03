Show Fullscreen

UK: Great Western Railway has expanded the range of routes where it offers the Long Weekender ticket, which was launched earlier this year to exploit changes in travel patterns.

Passengers can use Long Weekender tickets to depart at any time on Friday or Saturday and return at any time on Monday at a lower cost than using a peak Anytime return.

It was initially limited to certain routes travelling away from London, but has now been expanded and includes journeys to London.

GWR said Sundays are now particularly busy for train services, while changes in work patterns mean many Monday trains are less popular than before the pandemic.

‘Changing customer patterns have provided a clear opportunity for us to expand our leisure offers, particularly with less people travelling on Mondays’, said GWR Sales & Marketing Director Amanda Burns on July 2.