UK: Watchdog body Transport Focus has worked with Network Rail to understand how the signalling works which are being undertaken under the East Coast Digital Programme should be communicated to passengers over the coming months, as they will result in disruption to journeys.

The research found that passengers want to understand what the work means for their journeys and whether they will need to adjust their plans.

Passengers did express an interest in knowing why the work is happening and the benefits it will deliver, but the challenge is to grab their attention for long enough to explain in a way that is easy for them to comprehend.