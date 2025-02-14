Show Fullscreen

UK: High speed line infrastructure concessionaire HS1 Ltd has rebranded as St Pancras Highspeed.

The manager of the high speed line between London and the Channel Tunnel said the change signified a shift in focus to ‘a more active, consumer-facing role in helping to drive the growth of sustainable travel by high speed rail’, with its mission being ‘to make train travel faster, cheaper and more efficient — with rail becoming the preferred transport option to Europe’.

On February 13 CEO Robert Sinclair said ‘this is not simply a change of brand or a new logo. Instead, it signifies an important shift and a desire to play a much more active and supportive role in driving the growth of sustainable travel by high speed rail.

‘Who we are and what we do as a business has not changed, but our ambition has. It’s evident that a modal shift is taking place for travel and our new brand reflects this.

‘We believe that growth on our line will have a significant benefit for the UK, opening up more business and tourism opportunities, while bringing Europe closer with fast, city centre to city centre journeys.’