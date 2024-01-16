Show Fullscreen

UK: HS2 Ltd has awarded Siemens Mobility a £47m contract to provide an integrated station information management system covering Birmingham Curzon Street, Interchange, Old Oak Common and London Euston.

Siemens Mobility is to supply its Digital Station Manager technology, which is in use on London’s Elizabeth Line.

‘Station systems such as the public address, information and fire alarms play a vital role in the smooth running of all modern railways stations, providing clear information to passengers and staff to de-stress journeys and ensure safety throughout’, said Kim Kapur, Stations Client Director at HS2 Ltd, on January 10. ‘Siemens has a clear track record of delivering state-of-the-art station systems and we look forward to working with them and their team at Ashby de-la-Zouch.’