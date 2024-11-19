Show Fullscreen

UK: Rail Forum and the International Institute of Obsolescence Management have signed of a memorandum of understanding to bring experience from other sectors to rail.

Rail Forum said the MoU signed at its Vehicle Maintenance event on November 14 would help its members’ efforts to mitigate the impact of obsolescence across rail assets and operations by raising the profile of IIOM UK in the rail industry. The agreement also covers the sharing of relevant information and news, and providing opportunities for members of both organisations to come together.