Show Fullscreen

UK: JST Ports & Logistics Holdings has acquired RFS Works, a material handling company which provides rail logistics at sites such as quarries, construction sites and depots.

The combined business has more than 200 employees, a fleet of over 100 machines and revenues of £40m with an expanded reach across the UK.

The deal was backed with £11·7m of funding from Cynergy Business Finance.

‘With the support of Cynergy Business Finance, we’ve been able to unite two industry-leading companies, broadening our service offering and creating new opportunities for future expansion’, said JST CEO Richard Jennings on February 7.

Advisers supporting the deal include Shoosmiths and Specialist Asset Finance Ltd.