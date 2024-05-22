Show Fullscreen

UK: Network Rail is seeking a partner to design, develop, construct and operate ‘multi-MW scale’ lineside battery systems to support traction power supplies.

A long-term services contract worth £150m to £200m is envisaged.

The infrastructure manager purchases 3·7 TWh/year of electricity for traction power, and has more than 105 connections to the transmission network. It expects future electrification and battery trains to significantly increase demand, and trackside batteries could smooth this for the benefit of both rail and power system operators.

Network Rail is working with Scottish Power Energy Networks, GE, Ricardo, Leeds University and NG-ESO to demonstrate a MW scale trackside battery in Scotland and develop plans for wider implementation.