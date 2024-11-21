Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London began rolling out new line names and colours on the London Overground network on November 20. This will replace the previous system where the various routes on the complex inner-suburban rail network were not distinguished with individual branding.

The names and colours will initially appear on customer information channels and at a small number of stations, with the majority being updated from November 25.

The roll-out requires updating around 6 000 station wayfinding signs, network maps, digital screens, onboard train information, as well as audio and visual announcements. Digital channel updates, including the TfL website and TfL Go app will be updated in two phases which will be fully completed by mid-December.

The passenger information system on the Class 378 trains will be updated first, with the Class 710 trains to follow by January.

‘Millions of customer journeys on the London Overground will be transformed by making it simpler to navigate’, said London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord. ‘Individual line colours and names have helped customers navigate the Tube for more than a hundred years, so we wanted to take a similar approach on the London Overground. These changes will help improve customer confidence when travelling and encourage more to use our services.’

London Overground services are operated by Arriva Rail London under a concession under which TfL takes the revenue risk, while the operator receives a fixed payment with performance-based adjustments.