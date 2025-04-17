M Group acquires Telent

Show Fullscreen

UK: Infrastructure services business M Group has acquired digital technology company Telent, saying this will help it to meet the evolving challenges of ageing infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

Telent supplies mission-critical communications, network infrastructure and cybersecurity services. This will enhance M Group’s ability to deliver integrated serves across the transport, telecoms, water and energy sectors, and extend its reach into adjacent markets including the public sector, defence, emergency services and education. Shared customers including Transport for London and Network Rail.

‘We recognise the strength of Telent’s differentiated capabilities, market position and talented people’, M Group CEO Andrew Findlay said on April 16. ‘Our ambitious growth strategy reflects a combination of organic and inorganic growth and this acquisition builds on our strong track record of strategic M&A.’

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.