UK: Former Crossrail Ltd Chief Executive Mark Wild has been appointed CEO of high speed line project promoter HS2 Ltd.

Wild is currently CEO of gas distribution network SGN. His previous roles have included CEO of Crossrail Ltd in 2018-22, London Underground Managing Director in 2016-19 and CEO of Public Transport Victoria in Australia in 2013-15.

‘Wild brings a wealth of experience with him, including leading the successful delivery of Crossrail, and I have every confidence he will grip costs and robustly oversee this project to transform rail travel for generations’, said Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper when the appointment was announced on May 24.

Wild’s start date is still to be confirmed.