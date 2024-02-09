Show Fullscreen

UK: The British subsidiary of MSC Group’s Medlog business formally took over operation of Verdion’s iPort Rail freight terminal in Doncaster on February 4.

It remains an open access facility, with daily services running to and from Southampton, Felixstowe, Teesport and Scotland.

Medlog said the existing team remains, in place and operations would continue seamlessly to provided continuity for its customers.

Developer Verdion will now commencing Phase 2 of iPort Rail project, which will double storage capacity and increase the number of trains it can accommodate by Q1 2025.